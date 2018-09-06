Caltrans Accelerates Highway 1 Repairs

Eight Bridges in Monterey County Will Work Done to Improve Safety

MONTEREY COUNTY — Caltrans continues repair work to eight bridges on State Route 1 from Willow Creek to Garrapata Creek due to funds from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This route hugs the scenic coastline, serving the tourists and local residents along the Big Sur Coast who depend on this busy north-south road,” said Caltrans Director Laurie Berman. “Safety improvements to Highway 1 now are key for motorists to be able to enjoy safer and smoother travel for years to come.”

Four to five million people visit the Big Sur area each year, with most traveling down the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, also known as State Route 1.

“We are continuing to make great progress on delivering projects under Senate Bill 1 (SB 1),” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “The public will benefit greatly from this eight-bridge project that makes much-needed repairs to these deteriorating structures.”

This $4.4 million bridge repair project has been awarded to American Civil Constructors West Coast LLC of Benicia, California, and is unrelated to work to repair the roads that were affected by massive area rockslides. Crews will fill potholes and repave all eight bridges.

Work began in early July and motorists will continue to encounter up to 20-minute, one-way traffic controls overnight Monday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Friday morning from midnight to 6 a.m. Daytime hours Monday through Thursday are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and Be Work Zone Alert

The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials and/or construction-related issues. More information and updates on projects can be found at http://www.dot.ca.gov/d5/ or on Twitter via @CaltransD5.

SB 1 provides an ongoing funding increase of about $1.8 billion annually for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the state highway system. SB 1 funds will enable Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges and 55,000 culverts by 2027. Caltrans is committed to conducting its business in a fully transparent manner and detailing its progress to the public.

For complete details on SB 1, visit http://www.rebuildingca.ca.gov/