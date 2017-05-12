Caltrans 27th Annual Workers Memorial Remembered

SACRAMENTO — This year, Caltrans paid special tribute to Jorge Lopez, Randy Whisenhunt and Annette Brooks, who all lost their lives since last year’s memorial.

Mr. Lopez was an electrician who was struck and killed on Sept. 1, 2016, by an errant big rig that crossed onto the shoulder on SR-14 in Acton. Whisenhunt was an electrician from the Escondido Yard, who passed away on Oct. 9, 2016, as a result of injuries suffered on the job. Brooks was a Structural Steel Painter Supervisor and was shot and killed at a Caltrans facility in Rio Dell on April 24.

This observance also highlights safety awareness for employees in work zones, as well as the motoring public.