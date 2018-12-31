Calling all Flappers & Bootleggers

Join the Scotts Valley Chamber for a Roaring 20’s Community Awards Gala
Join the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce on January 19 from 5-10 p.m. at the Community Awards Gala as we honor the leaders in our community that make Scotts Valley such a special place.
The theme for this year’s Gala will be the Roaring 20’s! Dinner will be provided by Mickey’s Catering in the 831 and wine will be provided by Kissed by Angel Wines.
There will also be live music by The Speak Easy 3, a raffle and a brief live auction. The location of this year’s Gala will be the Green Hills Event Center located at 1500 Green Hills Road in Scotts Valley.
This event is almost sold out, so get your tickets now if you haven’t already.
Tickets may be purchased online at scottsvalleychamber.com.
•••
The 2019 Honorees
Alvin Scarborough Man of the Year
Greg Wimp
Annette Marcum Woman of the Year
Mari Rossi
Business of the Year
Knox Roofing
Educator of the Year
Katie Bagley
Youth of the Year
Thomas Codiga
Organization of the Year
Boys & Girls Club of the Valleys
Chamber Ambassador of the Year
Becky McMillion
Claire Hodgin Beautification Award
Mark Andrews and the Scotts Valley High School Green Team