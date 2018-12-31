Calling all Flappers & Bootleggers

Join the Scotts Valley Chamber for a Roaring 20’s Community Awards Gala

Join the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce on January 19 from 5-10 p.m. at the Community Awards Gala as we honor the leaders in our community that make Scotts Valley such a special place.

The theme for this year’s Gala will be the Roaring 20’s! Dinner will be provided by Mickey’s Catering in the 831 and wine will be provided by Kissed by Angel Wines.

There will also be live music by The Speak Easy 3, a raffle and a brief live auction. The location of this year’s Gala will be the Green Hills Event Center located at 1500 Green Hills Road in Scotts Valley.

This event is almost sold out, so get your tickets now if you haven’t already.

Tickets may be purchased online at scottsvalleychamber.com.

•••

The 2019 Honorees

Alvin Scarborough Man of the Year

Greg Wimp

Annette Marcum Woman of the Year

Mari Rossi

Business of the Year

Knox Roofing

Educator of the Year

Katie Bagley

Youth of the Year

Thomas Codiga

Organization of the Year

Boys & Girls Club of the Valleys

Chamber Ambassador of the Year

Becky McMillion

Claire Hodgin Beautification Award

Mark Andrews and the Scotts Valley High School Green Team