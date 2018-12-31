Header

Calling all Flappers & Bootleggers

By See Below on December 31, 2018

Join the Scotts Valley Chamber for a Roaring 20’s Community Awards Gala

Flappers & Bootleggers Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comJoin the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce on January 19 from 5-10 p.m. at the Community Awards Gala as we honor the leaders in our community that make Scotts Valley such a special place.

The theme for this year’s Gala will be the Roaring 20’s!  Dinner will be provided by Mickey’s Catering in the 831 and wine will be provided by Kissed by Angel Wines.

There will also be live music by The Speak Easy 3, a raffle and a brief live auction.  The location of this year’s Gala will be the Green Hills Event Center located at 1500 Green Hills Road in Scotts Valley.

Flappers & Bootleggers Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThis event is almost sold out, so get your tickets now if you haven’t already.

Tickets may be purchased online at scottsvalleychamber.com.

•••
The 2019 Honorees

Alvin Scarborough Man of the Year
Greg Wimp

Annette Marcum Woman of the Year
Mari Rossi

Business of the Year
Knox Roofing

Educator of the Year
Katie Bagley

Youth of the Year
Thomas Codiga

Organization of the Year
Boys & Girls Club of the Valleys

Chamber Ambassador of the Year
Becky McMillion

Claire Hodgin Beautification Award
Mark Andrews and the Scotts Valley High School Green Team

