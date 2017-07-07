Public Art Project – Felton Library

An artist will be selected to create a site-specific public art component for the new Felton Public Library. The proposed artwork should enhance the visitors’ experience and should also help create a unique identity for the library. In particular, artists should consider the setting, context, and history of the area and the town of Felton, as well as literary themes, as sources to draw from for their proposals.

The budget for the public artwork, which includes all costs associated with, but not limited to design, materials, travel, insurance, fabrication, installation, and documentation of the artwork, is $108,000.

A “Call to Artists” which includes detailed information about the application process, as well as the site plan and other materials, is available on the County Parks website: www.scparks.com.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is July 28, 2017.