Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival 2019

The Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival is a two-day event held in a beautiful open park setting on the expansive lawn at Skypark in Scotts Valley. In addition to the fine art, there is delicious cuisine, live music, a Kids Fun Zone and the area’s most prestigious wineries and award-winning microbreweries pouring their best. The 2019 festival dates are August 17th, 10am-6pm & August 18th, 10-5pm.

The festival is once again partnering with the Police Officer’s Association, hosting the Cops ‘N Rodders Car Show. On Saturday over 100 vintage classic cars will be on display! Sunday will be “Bring Your Dog Day” with contests and activities for all canines!

Voted every year as “Scotts Valley’s Favorite Community Event” by the Scotts Valley Banner, this is a festival you won’t want to miss!

A committee will jury all artwork. The jury is seeking originality, quality, and excellent craftsmanship. All work must be original and handcrafted.

•••

For more information: email svartwinebeer@gmail.com