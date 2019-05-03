Scotts Valley Art Wine & Beer Festival’s 20th Anniversary Show!

The Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival is a two-day event held in a beautiful open park setting on the expansive lawn at Skypark in Scotts Valley.

In addition to the fine art, there will be food trucks with innovative cuisine, live music, a Kids Fun Zone and the area’s most prestigious wineries and award-winning micro-breweries pouring their best.

The festival dates are Aug. 17, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Aug. 18, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

We will once again be partnering with the Cops ‘N Rodders Car Show. On Saturday over 100 vintage classic cars will be on display! Sunday will be “Bring Your Dog Day” with contests and activities for all canines! Voted every year as Scotts Valley’s “Favorite Community Event” by the Press Banner, this is a festival you won’t want to miss!

New this year, on Sunday, we will be bringing you the “Scotts Valley Roll-In”, a high-end motorcycle/chopper show who is partnering with NHS and the Santa Cruz Derby Girls at the Skatepark for skating tricks and professional skateboarding.

All artwork will be juried by a committee. The jury is seeking originality, quality, and excellent craftsmanship. All work must be original and handcrafted, No exceptions! No kits, mass-produced items, commercial reproductions or imports will be allowed.

•••

Registration: Early-Bird Pricing

Save $40 through June 15

Local SC County Residents

Single Booth (12×12)

$185 + $35 (non-refundable) jury fee = $220

Double Booth (12×24)

$355 + $35 (non-refundable) jury fee = $390

Non-Local SC County Residents

Single Booth

$295 (12×12) + (non-refundable) jury fee = $330

Double Booth

$575 (12×24) + (non-refundable) jury fee = $610

Initial Results of Jury will be Posted on June 15th. Applicants after June 15th will be Juried on an individual basis.

Final Registration Deadline is July 1st, 2019.

•••

Apply online today at svartfestival.com