SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission (Commission) has adopted guidelines to implement portions of Senate Bill (SB) 1. The Commission’s actions for the State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP), the Transportation Asset Management Plan, and the Active Transportation Program (ATP) are the first major step toward awarding the funds specific to those project areas. SB 1, signed by Governor Brown in April, provides the first significant and stable increase in state transportation funding to rebuild California in more than two decades.

Commission Chair Bob Alvarado appointed a taskforce comprised of commissioners to support staff in implementing the accountability provisions of SB 1 as guidelines.

“The guidelines adopted for these programs set forth the process to invest in projects that will provide the greatest overall benefit to taxpayers while ensuring that those receiving funding are held accountable,” said Commission Executive Director Susan Bransen.

At its June 2017 Commission meeting, the Commission adopted the following programmatic guidelines:

State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP): SHOPP provides funding for major road repair, safety and operational improvements. The Commission’s SHOPP Guidelines may be found at: http://www.catc.ca.gov/programs/SHOPP/Interim_SHOPP_Guidelines_062817.pdf

Transportation Asset Management Plan: The Transportation Asset Management Plan is a document assessing the health and condition of the state highway system. The plan is used to determine the most effective way to invest the state’s limited resources based on this assessment. These guidelines may be found at: http://www.catc.ca.gov/programs/SHOPP/TAMP_Guidelines_062917_FINAL.pdf

Active Transportation Program: The Active Transportation Program provides dedicated funding for bike lanes, pedestrian paths, sidewalks, safe routes to schools and other projects to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking and walking. Project applications are due to the Commission by August 1, 2017.

The Commission’s 2017 Active Transportation Program Augmentation Guidelines may be found at: http://www.catc.ca.gov/programs/ATP/2017/Final_2017_ATP_Augmentation_Guidelines.pdf

The Commission has and will continue to hold public workshops to continue the guideline development process for other SB 1 programs. For more information including information on upcoming workshops, visit the Commission’s SB 1 webpage at: http://catc.ca.gov/programs/SB1.html

More information about the California Transportation Commission may be found at: http://www.catc.ca.gov/