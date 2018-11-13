California Statewide Fire Summary

Monday, November 12, 2018

Approximately 8,000 firefighters covering 1027 fire engines, 138 dozers, 145 hand crews, 101 water tenders, 48 helicopters and numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are battling three large wildfires in California. Out-of-state resources continue to arrive. These wind-driven fires have burned more than 209,103 acres and destroyed thousands of structures. These fires have impacted more than 224,000 individuals.

High risk of significant fires due to gusty north northeast offshore winds, low humidity through early Monday from the western Cascade-Sierra Slopes to the coast. High pressure will continue to produce warm, dry conditions through at least Friday. Wind speeds will decrease by midday Monday. Afternoon humidity will be low through Monday with poor overnight recovery.

Another round of strong Santa Ana winds in the south will go through till Wednesday morning. The strongest winds shift southward to San Diego County Monday. Low relative humidity will occur over most of Southern California the next three days.

Onshore flow will bring shifting winds and slightly cooler weather back during the second half of the week. Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will occur in the Inland Empire and Orange County through Tuesday night. In addition, northeast winds of 20- 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph will be possible in favored Sierra Foothill valleys into Monday. All offshore winds should cease Wednesday morning.

With these current extreme fire conditions throughout the state, don’t wait to evacuate! You should already be PREPARED and GO early. If you see fire approaching, don’t wait to be told to leave.

Camp Fire, Butte County

Paradise

113,000 acres, 25% contained

Evacuations and road closures remain in effect

Estimated 6713 structures destroyed. Most destructive fire in California recorded history

Hill Fire, Ventura County

Santa Rosa Valley

4,531 acres, 80% contained

Repopulation of various affected areas took place Saturday at 4:30 pm. Some evacuations and road closures remain in effect

Woolsey Fire, Ventura County

South of Simi Valley