Santa Cruz Students Win Awards at State Science Fair

LOS ANGELES — Each year, the Santa Cruz County Science & Engineering Fair provides the opportunity for local students to compete at the California State Science Fair in Los Angeles, CA. On April 24 & 25, 2017, forty-two students from schools across Santa Cruz County (Grades 6-12) competed in this annual statewide scholastic competition.

The California State Science Fair is the final science fair of the academic year for students throughout the State of California in grades 6 – 12, serving California’s future scientists since 1952. It is hosted by the California Science Center (formerly, the California Museum of Science and Industry). This year there were 927 participants from 400 schools presenting 814 projects meeting in competition for awards totaling $60,000.

Santa Cruz County students won 1 First Place Award, 1 Second Place Award, 1 Third Place Award, 2 Fourth Place Awards, and 1 Honorable Mention Award. See below for details on each project and a link to all of the students’ official project abstracts.

Physics & Astronomy — Fourth Place; Ryan M. Beam, Grade 9. Advisor: Mr. John Postovit; Scotts Valley High School. Testing How Infill Affects the Conductivity of 3D Printed Heat Shields

http://cssf.usc.edu//Current/Projects/S1801.pdf