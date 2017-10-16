CAL FIRE Suspends All Outdoor Burning

MORGAN HILL — Due to the current fire conditions and the amount of fire suppression resources committed to the fires in Northern California, effective Friday October 13 at 5:00 p.m. CAL FIRE suspends all outdoor open burning within the following CAL FIRE Units or Contract County: Santa Cruz serving San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties ; Santa Clara serving Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara.

This burn suspension bans ALL outdoor burning including campfires, warming fires and ceremonial fires.

This suspension of burning will be reassessed when critical fire conditions decline and or the amount of fire suppression resources committed to the large fires become locally available.

For more information on how you can help spare the air for Santa Cruz County you may call the Monterey Bay Unified Air Pollution Control District at 831-647-9411 or www.mbuapcd.org.

CAL FIRE is asking residents to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires including maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home.

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.