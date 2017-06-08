Cabrillo Stroke and Disability Learning Center Honors Day

The Cabrillo College Stroke and Disability Learning Center (SDLC) held its Annual Honors Day Thursday, May 18 at its Center on the Aptos campus, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. At this inspirational ceremony, which included the sharing of students’ accomplishments, 19 students from Santa Cruz County were given Certificates of Achievement and Accommodation.

The Cabrillo SDLC student choir also performed. This year, several Cabrillo SDLC students have been involved in the robotic exoskeleton and research at UCSC with Dr. Robert Quinn, was a featured speaker.

Special guests in attendance included County Supervisors John Leopold and Zach Friend, Capitola Mayor Stephanie Harlan, Scotts Valley Council Member Donna Lind, Assembly Member Mark Stone’s Representative Maureen McCarty, Advisory Board Members Brigid Simpkins, as well as Dr. Robert Quinn of UCSC and retired Director of Nursing Celeste Phillips, was our keynote speaker at this special honoring of students’ accomplishments and resilience.

For over 40 years students who have learned to overcome physical, emotional and cognitive challenges after a stroke or other health challenge, come together with family and friends to celebrate Honors Day. The Stroke & Disability Learning Center at Cabrillo College is a place where breakthroughs happen.

The U.S. Congress proclaimed the Cabrillo College Stroke & Disability Learning Center to be an educational model for serving the growing demographic of adults dealing with functional challenges as a result of neurological and physical challenges. The unique program has been serving the community for 43 years, and currently serves students ages 18-97 in a supportive class environment with courses in Speech/Communication/Computer, Counseling, Mobility and a spectrum of electives including choir, healthy eating, ceramics and painting.