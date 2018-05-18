A Summer Music Immersion Experience

The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music invites young adults ages 16-24 to join its Student Staff Program this summer. This free program runs July 28 – August 12, and is designed for young adults of all musical backgrounds and levels who want to have a profound musical experience.

Students who participate are immersed in the world of contemporary music, including interaction with fabulous orchestra musicians, world-renowned composers, and the cutting-edge music for which the Cabrillo Festival is known.

In the weeks before and during the Festival, Music Director Cristian Măcelaru, guest composers, and orchestra members will be available to discuss the dynamic new music presented at the Festival. Student Staffers can participate in stimulating workshops and master classes with orchestra members covering professional development and career guidance. For those interested, the Student Staff Ensemble provides invaluable experience in concert planning, preparation and performance.

In addition to free master classes, discussions, and other events, all Student Staff have the opportunity to compose, perform, and/or conduct music as part of the Student Staff Ensemble. The program culminates in a concert of original works composed, produced, programmed, and performed by the Student Staff Ensemble, held at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium. Students who participate in the program also gain free access to all Cabrillo Festival performances in exchange for working as ushers.

Recent Staffers have said of the program: “A student should consider the Student Staff Program of the Cabrillo Festival to immerse themself in the contemporary music world. There is no prerequisite. You can just join to find out what this world is like,” and “Most people don’t even know what contemporary music is. This is the hub of it – the biggest contemporary music festival in the country!”

Program Requirements: Young adults age 16-24 should register by June 11, must attend two mandatory orientations (June 18 at 11am and July 28 at 10:30am), and usher a minimum of five to seven Cabrillo Festival concerts on August 3, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12. Participants must arrange for own housing and travel. Cost: Free

Info & Registration: http://bit.ly/StudentStaff. Email: studentstaff@cabrillomusic.org — Phone: 831.426.6966.