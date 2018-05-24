Cabrillo Choral Director Honored

Santa Cruz County Arts Commission names Cheryl Anderson 2018 Artist of the Year

Profile Performance • Friday, June 1, 7–9 p.m. • the Crocker Theater

Cabrillo College today announces that Director of Choral and Vocal Studies Cheryl Anderson has been named 2018 Artist of the Year by the Santa Cruz County Arts Commission. The Artist of the Year award is presented to local artists for outstanding achievement in the discipline of performing, visual, or literary arts who have also made a substantial contribution to the cultural enrichment of Santa Cruz County.

In addition to being the Director of Choral and Vocal Studies at Cabrillo College, Cheryl is incredibly active in the choral music industry, both nationally and internationally. She is the Past President of the American Choral Directors Association Western Region, as well as an internationally acclaimed guest conductor, clinician and choral adjudicator.

“I am so deeply honored to receive this award – the gratitude I feel for the job I get to do each day is boundless; I have been able to envision and breathe life into a program encompassing all ages and spanning the fullness of music which can be sung,” said Cheryl. “Few musicians are able to realize that dream — and I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Under her direction, Cabrillo’s choirs have performed in many of the world’s most famous concert halls, cathedrals, and opera houses, and the Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus performs annually with the Santa Cruz Symphony. Over the years, world-renowned composers have written works for Cabrillo Chorus performances. Last year, the group commissioned a work from Latvian composer Eriks Esenvalds, which they debuted at Carnegie Hall.

“The County Arts Commission selected Cheryl to receive this prestigious award for her tireless commitment to choral and musical excellence, the development of her students, her passion for exceptional music and vocal literature, and her contributions to the local community through her work in the arts,” said Cynthia Kilian, chair of the Commission. “We are extremely fortunate to have Cheryl in our County, and her position in the international community heightens the awareness of Santa Cruz County’s commitment to the arts.”

During her 26-year career at Cabrillo College, Cheryl has built the choral and vocal programs, including her founding of the Cabrillo Youth Chorus, which provides not only an introduction to chorus and a training ground for young singers, but also a pathway for future music majors. Cheryl’s students have transferred to the nation’s best universities and conservatories and are performing on the world’s greatest stages, from international opera houses to baseball’s World Series.

“Cheryl epitomizes the extraordinary talent and selfless dedication to her art and to student learning that has given her program and the music department at Cabrillo national recognition,” said John Graulty, Dean of Visual, Applied and Performing Arts at Cabrillo College.

All Cabrillo College choirs and the Santa Cruz County Arts Commission will celebrate Cheryl Anderson’s 2018 Artist of the Year award with a Profile Performance, to be held Friday, June 1, from 7:00 – 900 p.m. at the Cabrillo College Crocker Theater, Aptos Campus, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos.

Profile Performance tickets are free of charge and are not available in advance. Tickets will be available at the door, first-come first-served, one hour prior to performance time. For more information, please visit www.scparks.com or www.cabrillovapa.com.

Over the last 33 years, the Santa Cruz County Arts Commission has selected outstanding artists nominated by the public and has honored them through the Artist of the Year Award. Nominees must be a resident of Santa Cruz County, must have a national or international reputation, must have contributed to the cultural enrichment of the local community, and must have created or presented work in Santa Cruz County.

For more information, including how to nominate an artist for the award, please visit www.scparks.com.