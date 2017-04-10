Header

Bunny Sightings at Valley Churches!

By Michael Oppenheimer on April 10, 2017

Bunny Sightings Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comRecent activity indicates an increase in “Bunny Sightings” at Valley Churches United as volunteers begin organizing the annual Easter Project. Hundreds of family, senior & disabled households have signed up with the hopes of receiving ingredients to prepare an Easter dinner.

VCUM continues to recover from a Feb. 7 flash flood that claimed about $5 thousand dollars of food collected during the Holidays. Help from the community is vitally important at this time. Most needed items are:

  • Canned ham/or meat canned fruit canned vegetables canned soup pasta
  • Dessert cereal sparkling cider mac & cheese jelly/jam peanut butter tuna
  • Grocery Gift Cards $15.00 to $30.00 for perishables egg dye kits

Bunny Sightings Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comDonations can be delivered to these year round locations:

  • VCUM office at 9400 HWY 9 Mon. – Fri. 10 am – 4 pm.
  • Scotts Valley Chamber 216 B Mt. Hermon Rd. Mon.- Fri. 10 am – 3 pm
  • Ben Lomond Gas Station 7 am – 7 pm 7 days a week.
  • Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 367 Ben Lomond CA 95005

