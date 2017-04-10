Recent activity indicates an increase in “Bunny Sightings” at Valley Churches United as volunteers begin organizing the annual Easter Project. Hundreds of family, senior & disabled households have signed up with the hopes of receiving ingredients to prepare an Easter dinner.
VCUM continues to recover from a Feb. 7 flash flood that claimed about $5 thousand dollars of food collected during the Holidays. Help from the community is vitally important at this time. Most needed items are:
- Canned ham/or meat canned fruit canned vegetables canned soup pasta
- Dessert cereal sparkling cider mac & cheese jelly/jam peanut butter tuna
- Grocery Gift Cards $15.00 to $30.00 for perishables egg dye kits
Donations can be delivered to these year round locations:
- VCUM office at 9400 HWY 9 Mon. – Fri. 10 am – 4 pm.
- Scotts Valley Chamber 216 B Mt. Hermon Rd. Mon.- Fri. 10 am – 3 pm
- Ben Lomond Gas Station 7 am – 7 pm 7 days a week.
- Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 367 Ben Lomond CA 95005