Having two young children born a year apart is challenging. But, when both of your children are diagnosed with cancer within one week of one another, the challenges are nearly unbearable.

Aiden (3) and Aubree (2) were both diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer that starts in the retina, the very back part of the eye. It is the most common type of eye cancer in children, and is generally treated with surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

In spite of the emotional and physical challenges, Aiden and Aubree are courageously fighting the cancer monster… together. In the midst of treatment, you can find these two coloring and reading their favorite books to one another. And whenever possible, you’ll find them playing outside with their beautiful smiles radiating the deep bond they share.

The support from Jacob’s Heart has been vital. Aiden and Aubree’s parents appreciate the support groups, groceries, gas cards and Art from the Heart. Most importantly, without family nearby, Jacob’s Heart has been a safety net of support and love for the entire family.

We’ve selected Aiden and Aubree as our “Children of the Month” because these two cancer warriors demonstrate the true meaning of brotherly and sisterly love.

Aiden and Aubree’s family have become part of the Jacob’s Heart family—at Jacob’s Heart, once you’re family, you’re always family.

•••

Jacob’s Heart, 680 West Beach Street, Watsonville, CA 95076. Telephone: 831-724-9100, Email: admin@jacobsheart.org Website: https://www.jacobsheart.org