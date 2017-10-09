Brookdale Slipout Repair of State Route 9

Overnight Full Closures Starting Sunday Night, Oct. 15

Caltrans will continue a slip out repair project along Hwy. 9 with about 15 overnight full closures between Western Avenue and Pike Road in Brookdale during the overnight hours of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning on Sunday night, Oct. 15, Caltrans officials have announced.

The purpose of this construction project is to repair the slip out from this winter by constructing a soldier pile wall and side hill viaduct. The first phase of the project will be constructing a soldier pile wall during these night closures. The second phase, viaduct construction, is expected to take place directly after utility relocation occurs.

Electronic message boards and signs will be posted to alert motorists of this roadwork. The overnight closures will take place Sunday nights through Thursday nights with no Friday or Saturday overnight closures, scheduled to conclude on Friday, Nov. 3 at 6 am.

Due to significant damage on county routes, the official detour is to use Bear Creek Road/Summit Road, Hwy 17 and Mount Hermon Road. Bus schedules and routes may be affected during this 15-night closure.

Residents in the San Lorenzo Valley will be receiving mailers with more information regarding this project.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Cruz County, call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or visit the DOT website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#scr