Bragging Rights for “Best Apple Pie” 2019

43nd Annual Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau Apple Pie Baking Contest

Have your apple pie announced as the “Best in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley” on Wednesday, Sept . 11, the opening day of the 2019 Santa Cruz County Fair.

Entry deadline for the 43nd Annual Apple Pie Baking Contest is Tuesday, Sept. 3rd. Mailed entries must be postmarked no later than 11:59 p.m. Sept. 3.

Contest held on the opening day of the Santa Cruz County Fair (Wednesday, September 11, 2019), the Pajaro Valley apple growers, shippers and related industries as well as pie lovers throughout Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley sponsor this contest.

This much anticipated the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau has organized event since 1977. Entry forms can be found in the fair’s premium book located at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Office, 2601 East Lake Ave., Watsonville or online at www.santacruzcountyfair.com and at the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau, 141 Monte Vista Ave., Watsonville. There is no entry fee for this popular opening day event.

•••

There are three divisions:

Youth – 17 years-of-age and under

Adult – 18 years-of-age and over

Masters – anyone who has won 1st, 2nd place in the Senior Division

Division Prizes: First Place $50, Second Place $40, Third Place $30: Best of Show $75

Ribbons will also be awarded for prize winners.