Boys & Girls Clubs To Open Scotts Valley Clubhouse

In keeping with a long-term commitment to effectively serve youth throughout Santa Cruz County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County (BGCSCC) announced it would acquire Boys & Girls Club of the Valleys to open and operate a new clubhouse in Scotts Valley. BGCSCC will embark on a comprehensive fundraising campaign with the goal of opening to serve youth in early 2018.

The Joe & Linda Aliberti Clubhouse centrally located at 5060 Scotts Valley Drive, features an existing 3,000 sq. foot building, large outside play area, and is within walking distance of Vine Hill Elementary and Scotts Valley Middle School. Additional transportation options are being explored to serve students at Brook Knoll Elementary and schools in the San Lorenzo Valley.

Clubhouse programs and activities will include homework help and tutoring, computer and technology programs, arts and crafts projects, sports games and activities. Special program opportunities are also planned for youth 13 years and over.

“At the end of the day, it is all about serving kids and we believe this is the best way to do this,” says Corky Roberson, president Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. “We are one-hundred percent behind joining forces with Boys & Girls of Clubs of Santa Cruz County and trust that they will do a great job moving things forward.”

“We are thrilled that Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County is partnering with us to make our dream of giving kids a safe and fun place to come when they are not in school a reality,” said Joe and Linda Aliberti, who conceived the project and donated funds to secure the property on Scotts Valley Drive. “The strong reputation and record of success they have in Santa Cruz and Live Oak gives us confidence they will be successful in raising necessary funds and developing and operating programming for our local youth.”

“The opportunity to open a clubhouse for youth in Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo Valley is exciting for us because we’ll be able to help more young people reach their potential as productive, caring and responsible community members. This is what we are all are committed to,” said BGCSCC Executive Director Bob Langseth. “We extend our thanks to Joe and Linda Aliberti for their vision and leadership and to everyone who has worked on and supported this project for far. Our sleeves are rolled up and we’re working hard to get the clubhouse open in early 2018.”

“Kids and teens in Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo Valley will really benefit from this important community resource,” said Bruce McPherson, Santa Cruz County 5th District Supervisor. “The Joe & Linda Aliberti Clubhouse will be an attractive option for working parents and families who want to know their kids are safe, supported and engaged in fun and positive activities during out of school time.”

The Joe & Linda Aliberti Clubhouse will serve Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo Valley children and teens ages 6-18 afterschool, during school breaks and throughout the summer.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County is the largest year-round youth development organization in Santa Cruz County, serving more than 2,000 members through academic, art, teen and recreation programs.

