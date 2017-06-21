Header

BOTAX: Open Your Heart … Adopt a Cat

By Michael Oppenheimer on June 21, 2017

BOTAX: Open Your Heart … Adopt a Cat

Botax Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThis teeny fellow came to the Shelter weighing just one pound. That was a month ago and, thanks to a Foster Volunteer opening their heart and home to him, he has nearly doubled his weight!

He had a wonderful time playing with our Youth Volunteers during After School Animal Advocates in May and is now ready to celebrate Adopt a Cat month by finding a home of his own! Botax (A236493) is two-month-old, neutered/male, black, cat.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Zip Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comSanta Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

  • Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062
    • Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076
    • Hours: Monday – Saturday  9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  