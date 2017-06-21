BOTAX: Open Your Heart … Adopt a Cat

This teeny fellow came to the Shelter weighing just one pound. That was a month ago and, thanks to a Foster Volunteer opening their heart and home to him, he has nearly doubled his weight!

He had a wonderful time playing with our Youth Volunteers during After School Animal Advocates in May and is now ready to celebrate Adopt a Cat month by finding a home of his own! Botax (A236493) is two-month-old, neutered/male, black, cat.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182