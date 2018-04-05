Bookstore in Capitola Mall raising funds for Capitola Library

Thanks to the generosity of the Capitola Mall, the Friends of the Capitola Library now has a bookstore in the Capitola mall. The bookstore is close to the main entrance next to Starbucks.

To start with, we will be open on first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Grand Opening on March 3 was a great success! The next bookstore sale starts on Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m. There will be three door prize drawings at Noon, 1 and 2 p.m.

The Friends will have hundreds of donated books of all genres – fiction, nonfiction, children’s hardcover books, CDs and DVDs all at super aggressive pricing ($1 – $3). The proceeds will benefit the Capitola Branch Library. Come join us for the fun and walk away with great books, CDs and DVDs at great prices!

The Friends are in need of more book donations. If you are thinking of cleaning out your bookshelves of the many books cluttering up your space, bring them over the Capitola Branch Library on the corner of Wharf Rd and Clares St. If you cannot cart them over there, we will come and pick them up. Just call or email Karen at (831-854-7560) or Karen@sploids.com