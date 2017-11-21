Boardwalk Ice Festivities Get Underway

Ice Skating, Fire Pits, and Gingerbread Crepes Open The Holiday Season

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s new ice skating rink is now open for daily skating through January 1. The 40’ x 60’ covered rink in the Boardwalk’s Main Plaza is the featured activity for “Boardwalk Holiday Ice” a new tradition inspired by a festive winter wonderland.

The plaza will be filled with lights and decorations, special holiday treats, and a kids’ craft cottage. Some Boardwalk games and rides will also be open daily. The Boardwalk’s seasonal ice-skating rink is sponsored by Dignity Health Medical Network.

Boardwalk Arcades including Mini Golf are also open daily during Holiday Ice and classic holiday movies will be shown on Neptune’s outdoor stage after dark. Santa is scheduled to drop by the Boardwalk on Saturdays and Sundays, November 24 – December 24 and snow flurries are in the forecast for the Main Entrance at the top of each hour.

Feeling chilly? Warm your toes around a cozy fire pit overlooking the beach and try a Peppermint Mocha or Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Cruzin’ Crepes, the Boardwalk’s newest food concession, is serving up two seasonal specials. Don’t miss the Gingerbread Cranberry or Pumpkin Apple crepes, each topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Or enjoy a popular favorite like Nutella Banana. Cruzin’ Crepes delicious French pancakes are made fresh while you watch.

Marini’s at the Beach has new saltwater taffy flavors for the holidays. Look for Apple Pie taffy in November and Egg Nog taffy in December.

Admission to Boardwalk Holiday Ice is free, skating is $12/hour, “rain or shine.” For more information and skating reservations visit beachboardwalk.com/Boardwalk-Holiday-Ice.

•••

Holiday Trains:

Holiday Lights Train starts rolling November 24 offering train rides through December 23. Operated by Roaring Camp Railroads the colorful lighted train makes a round-trip journey from the Boardwalk through the streets of Santa Cruz while passengers sing carols with Santa and Mrs. Claus and sip cider with friendly elves.

A Chanukah Train makes a one-night journey on December 14 as families gather to light the menorah, listen to stories, play dreidel and enjoy kosher refreshments.

For Holiday Train information visit — beachboardwalk.com/Holiday-Train-Rides

Boardwalk Holiday Bash: The Boardwalk is putting a fun spin on the traditional holiday office party. Small companies, offices, departments, and groups of 8 or more are invited to join the “mix-in” event on December 8 for a cheerful evening with more play and less routine. Hang out with your team or meet new friends from other companies. The festive evening includes arcade games, photo booths, a DJ, as well as a casual buffet dinner and full bar.

For Holiday Bash info visit beachboardwalk.com/Boardwalk-Holiday-Bash