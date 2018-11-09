Bay Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Megan Rhodes to Vice President/Chief Lending Officer following a decade of demonstrating strong leadership of Mortgage and Consumer Lending production and operations at the Credit Union.

“In the financial world, Bay Federal stands apart,” Ms. Rhodes said. “Not only do we have strong leadership and dedicated employees, but everyone who works here truly cares about the people in our community and wants to help them be successful in their financial lives. I’m honored to be a part of this Credit Union each day.”

Ms. Rhodes joined Bay Federal in 2008 with two decades of mortgage lending experience under her belt. Her impact at the Credit Union has been far-reaching, from record growth to helping members one-on-one.

Under her leadership, new technologies have been implemented to streamline processes and funding operations are now entirely electronic. During the recession, Ms. Rhodes was instrumental in developing loan preservation programs that allowed members to keep their homes and vehicles. These programs are still in use today.

Ms. Rhodes serves on the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay, and she is passionate about affordable housing in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. Ms. Rhodes, a San Jose State alumna with a degree in Liberal Studies, lives in Hollister and has seven grandchildren.