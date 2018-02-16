BFCU Names 2017 Employee Award Winners

Tina Musgrave, Cara Burke take top honors; Standout performers also lauded

Bay Federal Credit Union (BFCU) honored its top performing employees and announced the winners of its esteemed Service Excellence Award at Embassy Suites in Seaside, Calif., on January 27.

The top honors were awarded to Tina Musgrave, Marketing Development Manager, and Cara Burke, Employee Engagement Manager. Each were nominated by their peers and then selected by a group of past winners to receive Bay Federal’s most prestigious award.

The Service Excellence Award goes to team members who consistently provide exceptional member service and live Bay Federal’s values of people helping people and its mission of making a real difference in the financial lives of its members.

“Tina and Cara are outstanding examples of what it means to be a team player,” said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of the Credit Union. “They both have such a positive energy about them, and they truly care about those they work with.”

During 2017, Mrs. Musgrave’s attention to detail resulted in significant savings to the Credit Union, her incredible work ethic kept multiple complex projects moving along, and she spearheaded an innovative member engagement campaign.

Mrs. Burke’s championing of Bay Federal’s culture helped lead the Credit Union to its third consecutive “Best Places to Work in the Bay Area” award last year, as well as its second “Best Credit Unions to Work For” award. She encouraged managers to regularly demonstrate their appreciation for their employees, and worked with them to create dynamic development plans for their own careers.

In addition to the Service Excellence Award, Bay Federal recognized 12 other standout employees that contributed to the success of the Credit Union, both on the front lines and in the back office.

Bay Federal acknowledged 14 employees for their exceptional performances in 2017:

Service Excellence — Tina Musgrave, Marketing Development Manager – Cara Burke, Employee Engagement Manager.

Sales and Service — Nikki Correa, Capitola Branch, AVP/Manager – Kevin Fischer, Scotts Valley Branch Service Manager – David Torres, Home Loan Consultant – Joseph Britto, Capitola Branch Member Service Representative – Adrian Vargas, Capitola Branch Financial Service Representative – Wimala Brown, Capitola Branch Financial Service Representative – Venus Blake, Indirect Lending Relationship Specialist.

Offstage Service — Aleks Leiben, Technology Services Database Software Engineer – Joanna Barnes, Card Services Assistant Manager – Shaylene Schmidt, HR Specialist – Ray Diep, Finance Manager, and Nick Plette, VP of Mortgage Lending.

