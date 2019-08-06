Betty Burgers Coming To Aptos

Santa Cruz County’s favorite burger restaurant is opening a new location in Aptos Village. If you drive up Trout Gulch you can see Betty Burgers under construction in the old Vapor Cleaners building across from Caroline’s Thrift Shop. Currently, there are 3 other Betty Burgers locations. One is on 41st Ave in Capitola, Seabright Ave and on the Pacific Garden Mall in downtown Santa Cruz.

“We looked in Aptos for a great location for many years,” said owner Laurie Negro. “I happened to call a local real estate agent regarding another residential property and he mentioned that the Vapor cleaners might come up for sale. We jumped on it. It has enough parking for a restaurant and is a central location.”

From the beginning, Betty Burgers has served fresh hormone-and-antibiotic-free beef, homemade veggie burgers as well as turkey, chicken and salmon patties. Their bread is delivered fresh daily as well as the produce.

The menu is filled with a variety of different burgers like Mad Mex, Double Dutch and customer favorites — the Basic Betty and the Texas Two Step. Along with juicy patties in warm buns, sweet potato fries and crispy onion rings, there is also a kids’ menu with a Biddy Burger. Polar Bear Ice Cream, Locally owned and manufactured, goes into the milkshakes and floats. Wine and beer on tap will also be served.

When asked what inspired her to get into the burger business, Laurie explained “ We had been in the restaurant business for many years and one of them was not doing well. We looked at what was trending and gourmet burgers fit the bill. We worked with Mimi Snowden, a locally renowned restaurant designer and Cordon Bleu chef, to develop a tightly branded concept that would fit the needs of the Santa Cruz community. The décor is retro and full of nostalgia. It’s a little edgy and very family friendly. We wanted to create a restaurant that left and impression starting with the food and service. The funky décor added to the experience.”

Betty Burgers is a locally-owned family business. Betty Burgers was voted Readers Choice Winner from the Santa Cruz Sentinel in 2016 and Voted Best of Santa Cruz by the Good Times in 2019. The grand opening of the new Betty Burgers is sometime around mid October to November.

•••

For more information: www.bettyburgers.com