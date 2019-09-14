On Friday, September 20, the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter and Santa Cruz County Department of Parks, Open Space and Cultural Services will host the second free “Doggie Date Night.”

Patrons are invited to bring two-and four-legged friends for a screening of the beloved 2000 classic, “Best in Show.” Doggie Date Night will include food and beverages available for purchase, with food trucks from Good Dogs, Mattia Pizza and more, and craft beer available from Discretion Brewery.

The movie “Best in Show” was nominated for a 2001 Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical. Directed by Christopher Guest, the mockumentary chronicles a Philadelphia dog show through a savagely funny and satirical eye, and is now recognized as a favorite of the genre.

Doggie Date Night will be held at Anna Jean Cummings Park, 461 Old San Jose Rd., Soquel. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at 8:00 p.m. There is no cost for admission.

Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Bring a blanket, low back chairs and seasonal clothing. For more information please visit www.scanimalshelter.org. “Best in Show” is rated PG-13: parental guidance is cautioned, as some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

