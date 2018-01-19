Beatles vs. Stones Comes to Santa Cruz

Touring Tribute Concert Playing at Rio Theater February 20

The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 53 years ago. The argument at the time, and one that still persists, was that the Beatles were a pop group and the Stones were a rock band: the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock. So who’s better?

These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down — a musical ‘showdown’ if you will — on February 20 at the Rio Theatre courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show. Abbey Road’s “In My Life” show sold out the Rio Theatre in 2015.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, who offers a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.

Where did the idea for the show come from?

“Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee,” said Chris LeGrand, who plays “Mick Jagger” in the show.

“Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out on stage.”

The Santa Cruz show is part of a 125-stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada and has been touring since 2011. The production includes some of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers including Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.

“The fans are in for an incredible night of music!” says LeGrand.

During the two-hour show, the bands perform three sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands. There’s a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well.

“Without Beatlemania, the Stones might still be a cover band in London,” said Chris Overall, who plays “Paul.”

“There’s no question that the Beatles set the standard.”

“It’s just a fun time and a cool back-and-forth nonstop show,” Overall said.

“We’re going to bring it all. It’s going to be an evening of high-energy music,” said LeGrand.

•••

“Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown” performs on February 20 at the Rio Theatre at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $40/$60 and may be purchased online at www.riotheatre.com or on the night of the show at the box office. The Rio Theatre is located at 1205 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.

The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.