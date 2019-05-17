The Aptos High & Junior High school choirs will be performing a Beatles compellation concert Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, at the Aptos High Performing Arts Center. The performance is lead by choir director Holly Ota.

Aptos High rock bands Threat Level Midnight & Feedback will perform for the first 30 minutes after the doors open.

Aptos Junior High Choir: Niyah Bean, Lucia Berti, Anna Biehl, Clara Cady-Dreher, Ellie Christensen, Mateo Cuprill, Mariana Garcia Guzman, Mackenzie Greer, Greer Hambly, Alex Harrington, Liana Kirker, Catherine Leal*, Isabella Michael, Kaitlyn Murray, Isadora Olson, Ava Otvos, Samia Parsons, Evelyn Potts, Lauren Potts, Bee Roberts, Phoebe Rodrigues, Cienna Salles-Cunha, Emma Schmauch, Brianna Scoppettone, Jaeli Slaughter, Molly Thompson

Aptos High Concert Choir: Tatiana Brantley*, Catherine Browning, Leah Fernandez, Savannah Fraley, Emily Harrington, Sarahi Hernandez-Castelan, Nicholas Leggett, Nicholas Mendoza, Valerie Moles, Jocelyn Montejo, Brooklynn Porter, Haley Ruddick*, Kaitlin Schmauch, Sabrina Sumano, Brayden Wylie, Mark Zimmer

Aptos High Treble Choir: Nicole Cisneros, Jessica Crowe, Ariel DeGrace, Eliza De Souza, Carlos Dorantes, Ally Goetz, Corizma Gonzalez, Lexi Kelly, Bella Perry, Diana Skotzke

Aptos High Chamber Choir: Katharine Basile, Mercedes Cervantes, Nicole Duca Lechler, Emily Dyck, Madelene Farias, Sydney Gallegos, Katherine Knapp, Kaylee Leal, Annika McKenzie, Alana Patyk-Randa, Alexandra Perez, Grace Romeu, Ruby Tennant, Annabella Vlaicevic, Parise Zeleny.

Showtimes: Saturday, May 18: 7 p.m. • Sunday, May 19: 2 p.m. Cost: $8 ($5 Students). For more information: https://www.aptoshs.net/beatles