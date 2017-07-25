Beast gets his Beauty; Gaston gets our Accolades

By Noel Smith

Cabrillo Stage does it again, a musical that wins our hearts and our appreciation for all the talent on display. We were thrilled by the choreography, staging, costumes, the voices, the dancing and especially Gaston!

The plot starts with an enchantress, disguised as a beggar, offering a cold-hearted prince a rose in exchange for shelter. When he refuses, she transforms him into a beast and his servants into household objects. Unless he learns to love another and earns their love in return he and his servants will lose their humanity forever.

Carmichael Blankenship as Gaston, the anti-hero with his self absorbed personality, plays the character with over-the-top exuberance and a wonderful voice that steals the show before his demise in the finale. Gaston’s often abused yet loyal sidekick LeFou who takes some amazing falls, is played by Mike Saenz.

Emily Marsilia, as Belle the Beauty, doesn’t fall for the advances of Gaston and sees him for the shallow (but boisterous) person he really is. Because she loves books and fairy tales about charming princes and happy endings and has a father, Maurice played by Richard Dwyer, who invents things, Belle is labeled as “Different.” Mathew Taylor as the Beast must overcome his despair, bad temper and manners to win Belle’s heart.

The servants in the Beast’s castle have been transformed by the same magic spell that made the prince a Beast, into objects that represent their former human responsibilities. Lumiere, played by Nick Rodrigues, is now a flirtatious candlestick who has a habit of disobeying his master’s strict rules but the Beast often turns to him for advice. Megan Brown plays Babette, a maid and Lumiere’s sweetheart who has been turned into a feather duster.

Jordan Pierini plays Cogsworth the head and organizer of the household staff and Lumiere’s best friend, who is now … a clock. Joyce Michaelson is Mrs. Potts, the castle cook who has turned into a teapot while her son Chip, now a teacup, is played by Caleb Marchessault. A former opera singer and the castle’s authority over fashion is now a Wardrobe is played by Angela Cesena in one of the musicals most amazingly interesting costumes.

This is one of the best family productions you’ll have the opportunity to see in this part of California. The costumes and musical arrangements (direct from Disney) and staging are truly memorable. The music conducted by Jon Nordstrom, the choreography and direction by Janie Scott and the scenic design by Skip Epperson are all memorable.

This is a great musical in which to introduce your children or grandchildren to live theater. You’ll never be too old or too young to enjoy Cabrillo Stage’s production of Beauty and the Beast.