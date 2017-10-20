Bear Creek Fire: Oct 20 Update

Bear Creek Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road in Boulder Creek

Current Size: 320 acres, Containment: 40%, Expected Containment: 10/24, Injuries: 7

Total Personnel: 576, Hand Crews: 17, Engines: 62, Water Tenders: 7, Dozers: 2, Helicopters: 1

Current Situation: Cool, moist weather conditions have assisted firefighters in containment efforts. The fire area received roughly 1⁄4” of rain last night. Heavy timber and steep inaccessible terrain remains a major challenge. Crews continue to establish and reinforce containment lines around the fire. Today’s temperatures are expected to range between 58-62 degrees, with a minimum humidity of 60-65%. Northwest winds of 9-15 MPH are expected in the fire area with higher gusts in the afternoon.

Evacuations: Santa Cruz County: Evacuation orders remain for Bear Creek Canyon Road, Deer Creek Road, Rons Road, Dons Road, and their tributary streets in the fire area. Bear Creek Road between Hawk Ridge Road and Hwy 35 is open to residents only.

Evacuation Centers

Residents:

Lakeside Elementary: 19621 Black Rd, Los Gatos

Zayante Fire Protection District Station: 7700 E Zayante Rd, Felton

Animals:

Horses and Goats: Graham Hill Showgrounds: 1145 Graham Hill Rd, Santa Cruz

Small Animals: Santa Cruz County Animal Services: 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz

Road Closures

Residents Only

Bear Creek Road from Hawk Ridge Road to Hwy 35 – Open To Residents Only

Sunset Ridge Road

Full Closure