Bear Creek Fire: Oct 20 Update

Bear Creek Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road in Boulder Creek
Current Size: 320 acres, Containment: 40%, Expected Containment: 10/24, Injuries: 7
Total Personnel: 576, Hand Crews: 17, Engines: 62, Water Tenders: 7, Dozers: 2, Helicopters: 1
Current Situation: Cool, moist weather conditions have assisted firefighters in containment efforts. The fire area received roughly 1⁄4” of rain last night. Heavy timber and steep inaccessible terrain remains a major challenge. Crews continue to establish and reinforce containment lines around the fire. Today’s temperatures are expected to range between 58-62 degrees, with a minimum humidity of 60-65%. Northwest winds of 9-15 MPH are expected in the fire area with higher gusts in the afternoon.
Evacuations: Santa Cruz County: Evacuation orders remain for Bear Creek Canyon Road, Deer Creek Road, Rons Road, Dons Road, and their tributary streets in the fire area. Bear Creek Road between Hawk Ridge Road and Hwy 35 is open to residents only.
Evacuation Centers
Residents:
- Lakeside Elementary: 19621 Black Rd, Los Gatos
- Zayante Fire Protection District Station: 7700 E Zayante Rd, Felton
Animals:
- Horses and Goats: Graham Hill Showgrounds: 1145 Graham Hill Rd, Santa Cruz
- Small Animals: Santa Cruz County Animal Services: 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz
Road Closures
Residents Only
- Bear Creek Road from Hawk Ridge Road to Hwy 35 – Open To Residents Only
- Sunset Ridge Road
Full Closure
- Deer Creek Road
- Bear Creek Canyon Road
- Hartman Creek Road
- Dons Lane
- Rons Road