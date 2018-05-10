Be a Star for LEO’s Haven

Join the 38th Annual Human Race on May 12, 2018 to walk, roll, wheel, or run for LEO’s Haven! Let’s celebrate together while enjoying a light breakfast and lunch, free T-shirt, live music, and a beautiful ocean walk along West Cliff Drive.

We are so close to reaching our capital campaign goal for the playground! Your participation in this event will help our community reach the final funding finish line. In addition, we have a matching challenge! Ginny Solari Mazry is very generously offering to MATCH all funds raised by those participating in this walkathon. So every dollar raised through the Human Race actually translates to two dollars for LEO’s Haven. What are you waiting for? Come join the fun!

•••

The Walkathon takes place Saturday, May 12. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Runners start at 9 a.m. and walkers begin immediately after.

The 5 mile course takes participants on a fun route through one of Santa Cruz’s most iconic paths.

The beautiful walk starts at 2300 Delaware Ave, and continues along West Cliff Drive to the Light House Park, ending back at 2300 Delaware where a BBQ lunch awaits you.

Sign Up… Go to the Human Race LEO’s Haven Fundraising Page and sign up! You can register as an individual or recruit a team. You easily custom design your own Human Race page through the website and use it to raise funds for LEO’s Haven. (Or if walkathons aren’t your thing, you can also make a donation to help us reach our matching fund goals.)

We are asking those who wish to do the walkathon to commit to raising at least $35, but the experience of supporting inclusive play for our Santa Cruz county children is truly priceless.

For more information on the Human Race visit: humanracesc.org or call the Volunteer Center at 831.427.5075.

Read https://wp.me/p3bkpk-9tg for more details