BBBS’s Match of the Year 2018

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County kicks off its annual Make a Match campaign in October with the announcement of their Match of the Year. Marie Cubillas, Executive Director reveals, “I am honored to acknowledge Aimee and Teyha as the Match of the Year. They are a strong match and exemplify the mission of Big Brothers Big Brothers.” The agency matches children with adult mentors and calls it making a match. It cost over $3,500 to match a child and provide ongoing professional mentoring support for one year.

Teyha is the youngest of six children in a single parent home and several of her older siblings have benefited from having a Big Brother or Sister. Teyha’s mother Kristi states, “I honestly can’t say enough about this program. When the matches are made, they are made with great thought and consideration for not only the child but the adult mentor as well. Big Brothers Big Sisters creates safe and caring relationships which can continue to grow for many years.”

Aimee Mangan shares about the experience of being a Big Sister, “It is impactful, needed, easy, and fun.” Aimee has been matched with her Little Sister Teyha since 2011. During that time Aimee and Teyha have participated in a wide range of activities with one goal in mind, spending time together.

The pair’s outings have including baking, hiking, roller-skating, attending plays, surfing, visiting the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and watching Giants and Warriors games through donated tickets. These adventures provide a backdrop for Teyha to experience new things, share thoughts, ask questions, and receive encouragement from a caring adult role model.

Aimee describes Teyha as “bright, sociable, and goal orientated.” Teyha started high school this year and Aimee is looking forward to seeing her passions and skills develop. They often talk about college and Teyha knows that Aimee is available to provide guidance and support through the process.

Teyha’s mother Kristi is grateful to Aimee for the time that she has spent with her daughter. “Aimee is a very caring person and she really wants the best for Teyha; she has shown this throughout the last seven years with her time, support, and enthusiasm. There’s an old saying it takes a village to raise a child and I am very fortunate to have Aimee be a part of my village. “ states Kristi.

Mentoring is a simple concept that can have powerful results. With the guidance and friendship of caring mentors, children are not limited by their circumstances. Mentors help provide children with the foundation they need to do better in school and make better life choices.

Since 1982, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County has served over 6,500 children.

•••

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters visit www.santacruzmentor.org or call 831-464-8691.