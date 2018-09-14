Bay For Breath Crossing

28 Miles: Santa Cruz to Monterey

In 2017 Rocky Snyder and Sabine Dukes decided to paddle across the Monterey bay for their 50th birthdays. They both decided they wanted their efforts to be turned into a fundraiser for The Living Breath Foundation, which they both had a personal connection with. On September 29, 2017 Rocky and Sabine, along with Brian Peterson, Matt Kannely, Paul Ludington and Kevin Scott crossed the Monterey Bay and raised $20,000!!!

The foundation’s mission is to raise funds and awareness for individuals living with Cystic Fibrosis. Grants are awarded in the forms of scholarships, financial assistance, transplant assistance, care packages, gas cards and bereavement assistance.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease affecting multiple systems in the body, primarily the lungs and digestive system.

Seventeen local Prone and Stand-Up (SUP) paddlers will set out to cross the Bay, 28 miles in total, from Santa Cruz Harbor to Del Monte Beach in Monterey this September. Their purpose is to raise awareness and funds for a local non-profit, The Living Breath Foundation as many of the paddlers have a close connection with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and lung transplants. The fundraising goal is $50,000.

The Living Breath Foundation is a local non-profit whose mission is to assist individuals with Cystic Fibrosis and their families with the added expenses of living and coping with the disease. The Foundation was started by parents Chris and Lori Pappageorgas in 2008, after both of their children were diagnosed with CF. The Foundation’s programs range from Transplant Assistance Grants, Financial Assistance Grants, Scholarships, Care Packages, Gas Cards and Bereavement Assistance Grants.

The paddlers’ endeavor is an exercise in gratitude to health. They do not take for granted the lungpower it takes to even consider the 28 mile crossing; part of which is some of the deepest ocean in the world. Team Captains: Rocky Snyder, Sabine Dukes and Brian Peterson. Participants: Kali’a Alexiou, Kenny Boyd, Bryson Drake, Alex Heinz, Thea Liskamm, Leisl & Paul Ludington, Matt Kannely, Jenny Roth, Kevin Scott, Jacob Walding, Vanessa Wennstrom, and Chris White.

The Living Breath Foundation www.livingbreathfoundation.org