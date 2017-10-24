Bay Federal: One of “2017 Best Credit Unions to Work For”

Bay Federal Credit Union has been named one of the “2017 Best Credit Unions to Work For” for the second time in three years. Credit Union Journal partnered with Best Companies Group to identify credit unions that excel in creating quality workplaces for employees. Bay Federal came in third overall and second among those in the $500M-$1B asset category.

The list is made up of 45 credit unions. The full “Best Credit Unions to Work For” list is featured in the September issue of Credit Union Journal and is available online at CUJournal.com.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized as one of the top credit unions to work for in the country,” said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal. “Workplace pride is something that can’t be purchased, trained, or forced. It’s an organic reaction to being part of something exceptional. A culture focused on employee satisfaction is what makes Bay Federal Credit Union a best place to work!”

Bay Federal Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves more than 68,000 members and 1,200 local businesses throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties.