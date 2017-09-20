Bay Federal Credit Union was selected as one of the top 10 — “Best Banks and Credit Unions for Young Adults” — by GOBankingRates on September 4. GOBankingRates chose Bay Federal based on criteria that included products, fees, account minimum requirements, and access to personal finance education and tools.

Bay Federal offers savings and checking accounts for teens 11-17 and young adults 18-22. The accounts have no minimum balance requirements or monthly service charges, and they come with access to mobile and online banking, budgeting tools, and mobile wallet.

The Credit Union also partners with area schools and regularly offers free financial education classes that are open to the public.

Bay Federal’s next class is — “Credit Building for Teens and Young Adults” — at its Capitola Branch, located at 3333 Clares Street, on September 16 at 10:30 AM. A second session will be held September 18 at 6:30 PM. Registration is available in advance by 831.477.8414 or by emailing tiffany@bayfed.com.

GOBankingRates is a personal finance website with resources to make learning about managing your money less intimidating. GOBankingRates is owned by ConsumerTrack, Inc., an online marketing company serving banks, credit unions, and other financial organizations.

GOBankingRates’ top 10 banks and credit unions for young adults: • Capital One 360 • Wells Fargo • TD Bank •Bank of America • Chase Bank • Bay Federal Credit Union • Discover Bank • Santander Bank • U.S. Bank • Navy Federal Credit Union.

Bay Federal is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves more than 68,000 members and 1,200 local businesses throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties.

For more information, Bay Federal Credit Union Website: https://www.bayfed.com