Bay Federal Aptos’ Move into Rancho Del Mar Complete

The relocation of Bay Federal Credit Union’s Aptos Branch to Rancho Del Mar Center is complete. Bay Federal has moved into 48 Rancho Del Mar, and officially opened for business in its new location on the morning of Monday, July 15. The new location allows plenty of parking for their members.

The branch has also undergone an extensive new redesign to create a modern banking experience, and an airy, environmentally friendly atmosphere.

“For the past thirteen years, we have been honored to serve our members in Aptos,” said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal. “We want to thank our Aptos Village neighbors for a wonderful experience during that time. We are also delighted to now have a branch at Rancho Del Mar.”

Bay Federal is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves nearly 77,000 members and 1,200 local businesses throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties.

With more than $1 billion in assets, Bay Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Santa Cruz County, serving its members and the community since 1957.

Bay Federal Credit Union has an award-winning employee volunteer program in which employees have given their own money and volunteer for numerous local schools, nonprofit organizations, and community

For more information: www.bayfed.com