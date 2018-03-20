Bay Fed Raises $12,001 for LEO’s Haven

Bay Federal Credit Union’s annual silent auction generated $12,001 for LEO’s Haven and the Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association at Embassy Suites in Seaside on January 28.

The Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association is working to build an inclusive playground called LEO’s Haven at Chanticleer County Park, the county’s first inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Bay Federal’s support for this project,” said Mariah Roberts, Executive Director of the Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association. “This truly embodies the best of what community can accomplish when we all work together.”

With over $1.5 million raised, the all-volunteer group is dedicated to completing the capital campaign this year so ground can be broken and construction can start in 2019.

“Each year, our employees select a cause they feel deeply about for our silent auction to benefit,” said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal. “We feel that creating an inclusive environment for all our community’s children is an important undertaking, and we’re confident that Chanticleer County Park will become the gem of our entire community.”

In recent years, Bay Federal’s silent auction has supported many organizations, such as Walnut Avenue Family & Women’s Center, Teen Kitchen Project, Camp Opportunity, and Aztecas Soccer Program. Bay Federal’s silent auction is held each year as part of its annual employee appreciation event, and team members are encouraged to seek donations from area businesses.

Bay Federal is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves more than 69,000 members and 1,200 local businesses throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. Bay Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Santa Cruz County, serving its members and the community since 1957. Since 2002, 100% of all employees have given their own money and volunteered for numerous local schools, nonprofit organizations, and community events.