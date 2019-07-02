Bay Fed Employees Bowl for BBBS

Credit Union Raises $11,285 for Santa Cruz’s Big Brothers Big Sisters

Bay Federal Credit Union members and employees raised $11,285 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County during their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake pledge drive.

Twenty-one teams of Bay Fed employees and their families filled the Boardwalk Bowl to support the organization and donate funds at the annual event. Bay Federal has participated in the Bowl for Kids’ Sake pledge drive for 28 consecutive years.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County, which pairs adult volunteer mentors with at-risk youths in the community, uses the money to pay for operating costs and ongoing support for children and families in its program. All the money raised for Bowl for Kids’ Sake stays local.

“I am so thankful to our employees and our members for their generosity towards this wonderful organization,” said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal Credit Union. “Our annual drive supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County is a yearly highlight for Bay Federal, and the amount raised this year is astounding.”

Bay Fed is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves nearly 77,000 members and 1,200 local businesses throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. With more than $1 billion in assets, Bay Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Santa Cruz County, serving its members and the community since 1957. Bay Federal Credit Union has an award-winning employee volunteer program in which employees have given their own money and volunteer for numerous local schools, nonprofit organizations, and community events each year.

•••

