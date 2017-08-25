Bay Fed Celebrates 60th Anniversary

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Bay Federal Credit Union has launched a $1,000 “Why I Love BayFed” sweepstakes to collect stories of how the credit union has made a positive impact in the lives of its members and those in the community over these past 60 years.

From its first loan – which was for a baby’s crib in 1957 – to helping members purchase their dream homes, to planning for retirement, Bay Federal has fulfilled its mission of making a real difference in the financial lives of its members for decades. Now, it wants to bring those stories to light in celebration of this milestone anniversary.

Members, former members, and community members are invited to share why they love Bay Federal online at www.bayfed.com/ilovebayfed for a chance to win $1,000 for themselves or the local non-profit of their choice. The sweepstakes runs from August 1 through September 30.

•••

Bay Federal is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 68,000 members and 1,200 local businesses throughout Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. With more than $900 million in assets and 220 employees, Bay Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Santa Cruz County.