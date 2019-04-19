Bay Fed Awards $7,500 in Scholarships

Bay Federal Credit Union honored the winners of its 2019 Education Scholarship and 2019 Mac McCormack Employee Scholarship at its annual meeting.

Carrie Birkhofer, Bay Federal President and CEO, and Jim Phillips, Chair of the Board of Directors, presented the scholarships.

“I am so inspired by the potential of each of these outstanding winners,” Ms. Birkhofer said. “My hope that their educational opportunities will lead them to make a real difference in our communities and our world.”

Education Scholarship awards of $1,500 each went to Hannah Levy, Leslie Lopez Ezqueda, and Spenser Burke. Mac McCormac Employee Scholarship awards of $1,000 each went to Camila Martinez and Raelene Rodriguez.

Applicants were required to submit essays describing the most important financial issue facing their community, and applications were reviewed by a group of Bay Federal employees.

•••

Who are the Education Scholarship winners?

Hannah Levy — Levy is pursuing her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Washington in Seattle. She is an alumna of Scotts Valley High School.

•••

Who are the Mac McCormac Scholarship winners?

Camila Martinez – Martinez, who currently works at the River Street Branch of Bay Federal Credit Union, is studying Business Administration at Cabrillo College.

•••

Since 2008, Bay Federal has awarded 58 scholarships totaling $52,500 to students who are pursuing higher education goals. The Mac McCormac Employee Scholarship is named for the Credit Union’s first employee.

•••

For more information: www.bayfed.com