Bay Fed Announces First “Crash the GAC” Rep

Federal Credit Union has announced that Joey Coffman, Technology Services Manager, has been selected to attend Crash the GAC 2019 by The Cooperative Trust and Credit Union National Association to represent the California and Nevada Credit Union League.

Crash the GAC is a non-stop, career-changing program for young credit union professionals that allows them to participate in the CUNA Government Affairs Conference, the industry’s largest advocacy conference.

The program also allows complimentary registration, exclusive networking opportunities, leadership development tools, and mentoring sessions with industry leaders from organizations such as Filene Research Institute, CUNA, and National Credit Union Foundation (NCUF).

“The Crashers program is a great opportunity for young credit union professionals, the conference, and the entire movement at large,” said CUNA CEO and President Jim Nussle. “Crashers at the GAC will have the opportunity to network and participate in the premier event of the credit union industry. We will all benefit greatly from their enthusiasm and fresh perspectives as the movement is invigorated by a new generation of advocates.”

CUNA provides Crashers with a complimentary registration fee to attend the conference, and many state leagues and associations provide scholarships or other financial assistance. This year 100 Crashers will attend Crash the GAC representing every state in the nation for the Cooperative Trust’s 10th Crash the GAC event ever.

“We are so excited for Joey to be Bay Federal’s first participant in Crash the GAC,” said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal. “This is such an important program for young professionals in our industry, and Joey’s passion for the credit union movement makes him the perfect person to pursue this wonderful opportunity.”

“As the Cooperative Trust and Crash program grow and evolve, we continue to see positive impact on the careers of young professionals in the credit union space,” says Lauren Culp, Manager of the Cooperative Trust.

“As we know developing this next generation of credit union leaders is critical to our success as an industry, we’re thrilled to work with CUNA to offer the opportunity to even more young professionals this year than ever before,” Culp added.

Crash the GAC and other Crash events throughout the year are designed to spark new ways of thinking and build lasting relationships for young professionals within the credit union industry. Crashers will leave the nation’s capital with a new hunger to help strengthen their communities and organizations. This highly competitive opportunity is a launching pad for many young professionals’ careers and gives them the confidence and insight to make a profound and lasting impact in the industry.

Crash the GAC is brought to you by the Cooperative Trust and Filene Research Institute and is made possible by the generous support of CUNA, and with help from League partners.

•••

Filene Research Institute is an independent, consumer finance think tank dedicated to scientific and thoughtful analysis about issues affecting consumer financial wellness, the future of credit unions, and cooperative finance. Founded 30 years ago as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Filene moves credit unions forward with research and incubation support. For more information, visit filene.org and @fileneresearch.

The Cooperative Trust, with its award-winning Crash programming, is the international community of young credit union professionals, brought to you by Filene Research Institute and made possible by Credit Union National Association. To learn more, check it out live at cooperativetrust.com.

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America’s credit unions, which are owned by more than 15 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org.

•••

For more information: www.bayfed.com