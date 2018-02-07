Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2018

Rio Theatre, February 22 – 25

Ignite your passion for adventure, action, and travel! The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will exhilarate you with amazing big-screen stories when it comes to the Rio Theatre, February 22 – 25 at 7 p.m. (4 shows, 2 programs). Journey to exotic locations, paddle the wildest waters, and climb the highest peaks. Get your tickets today and be taken away to the most captivating places on earth.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an international film competition and an annual presentation of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports, and environment. It was launched in 1976 as The Banff Festival of Mountain Films by The Banff Centre and is held every fall in Banff, Alberta. Held concurrently is the Banff Mountain Book Festival which brings the spirit of mountain literature to Banff, and features guest speakers, readings, seminars, and an international book competition.

Immediately after the festival in November, a selection of the best films entered in the festival goes on tour. The host organization in each tour location chooses a program that reflects the interests of their community. Each community creates a unique celebration of local adventure and adventurers. The World Tour visits approximately 305 cities annually in 20 countries, reaching over 220,000 audience members.

The 2017/2018 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour for Santa Cruz brings films from the 42nd annual Banff Mountain Film Festival to about 400 communities around the world. From an exploration of remote landscapes and mountain cultures to adrenaline-fueled action sports, films in this year’s World Tour are sure to captivate and amaze the explorer within you.

Be moved. Be inspired. Don’t miss out. Reserve your tickets at brownpapertickets.com or in person at the Bicycle Trip in Santa Cruz. For more information visit recreation.ucsc.edu or riotheatre.com This stop on the world tour is hosted by UC Santa Cruz Recreation Department and is a benefit for the Wilderness Orientation Program Scholarship Fund.