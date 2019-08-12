Backpacks for Back To School

Valley Churches United’s backpack program is in full swing with volunteers busy filling backpacks for local San Lorenzo Valley and Scotts Valley kids returning to school in mid August.

At this time their greatest need is high school quality backpacks with laptop sleeves for boys and girls. The nonprofit is also in need of 1½” binders to complete the backpack project in time for back to school.

The backpack program is also accepting donations in order to purchase any remaining items needed to fill the backpacks with all the necessary school items the kids need to start the school year off prepared. A $40 monetary donation will provide a quality backpack with all the essential items needed.

You can donate online at vcum.org or Facebook, mail to P.O. Box 367, Ben Lomond or use a credit card over the phone. For further information regarding backpack donations, call Valley Churches United at 831-336-8258 x228.

