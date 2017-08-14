Back to School with VCUM!

The annual Valley Churches Back to School Program is well under way. The backpack program provides backpacks and school supplies to low-income kids in San Lorenzo Valley, Scotts Valley and Bonny Doon. Each $40 cash donation will provide a student with a backpack full of grade appropriate supplies.

“Valley Churches received a wonderful donation of thirty backpacks full of school supplies from the Scotts Valley Host Lions to help our low-income children get a great start to their upcoming school year,” said Lynn Robinson, Valley Churches United Executive Director. “We are so grateful for their continued support of our Back-to-School program to help students in our service area of San Lorenzo Valley, Scotts Valley and Bonny Doon. They do so much for our local community and Valley Churches United is so fortunate to enjoy an amazing and long-standing partnership with them. Thank you Scotts Valley Host Lions!”

•••

Backpacks Needed

Our annual backpack program is in need of girls’ backpacks for middle school and high-school students. If you would like to donate a backpack or two, please look for size & color that’s appropriate for high-school girls. (We have more than enough backpacks for elementary students, so please focus on this older age bracket.) We also are in need of college-ruled binder paper, glue sticks, dividers, and colored markers.

Please consider making a donation to our Back to School program. Donations can be made online at VCUM.org, by phone at 831-336-8258, and by mail at PO Box 367, Ben Lomond, 95005. Backpacks and supplies may be dropped off at our office during regular business hours. Thanks for your help!

•••

All donations are greatly appreciated and are tax deductible.