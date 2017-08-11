Santa Cruz Symphony League’s Beauties mit Bratwurst

Mark your calendar, Saturday, September 9. This is the day the Santa Cruz Symphony League will offer a wonderful, unique event — the Auto D’Elegance/Oktoberfest. You and other admirers of classic cars will enjoy the famous Bruce Canepa collection of exotic and vintage cars.

Some of these masterpieces are recent additions, and they are all gorgeous works of art. Some are racing cars and some are ageless veteran Ferraris, Porches, Austin-`Healeys, Mercedes Benz, Fords and Chevrolets and many other makes and models. There will be a few electric and hybrid makes also on show. Included in the program our gracious host Bruce Canepa, who used to race Porches, will arrange free tours of his remarkable collection in his Scotts Valley three-story Motorsports Museum. His incredible spotless must-see workshop is included.

League members and other people who support the Santa Cruz Symphony and love cars will also enjoy celebrating a little early this year. You will be entertained by the famous Zicke-Zack German band dressed in lederhosen playing polkas and drinking songs while you savor grilled Brats and a luscious picnic meal. Beer or wine is — of course! — also included.

The whole family is welcome and admission is free for youngsters under 12; for ages 12 – 21 and students $15.00. For adults it’s $75 as this is a benefit, with all profits going to supporting our wonderful Santa Cruz Symphony. The ticket prices include the museum, the entertainment, the grilled Brats and a luscious picnic meal, and for adults, Beer or Wine.

The Auto D’Elegance — Oktoberfest is Saturday, September 9 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the BBQ starting at 5:00 p.m. The location is Canepa, 4900 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley.

•••

For more information or to order tickets, call (831) 475-9482 or e-mail www.slscc.org.