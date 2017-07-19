August 4 Showcases Veterans Memorial Building

Built in 1932, the Veterans Memorial Building (VMB), 846 Front St, Santa Cruz, has been an asset to veterans as a center to access the benefits they earned during their service and to the community providing rental space for many educational and cultural organizations and activities.

To strengthen the relationship local veterans and the broader community, the Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees is hosting an event on August 4 offering FREE music, art, and food. Coinciding with the First Friday Art Walk, the VMB will host many veteran and non-veteran artists who will have the opportunity to present their art and music.

Community member and Marine Corps Veteran Travis Deyoung, who is assisting with the coordination of this event said, “This venue will serve as a platform to educate the general public on the resources available to veterans, the positive contributions of veterans in the community, and the many potential uses of the Veterans Memorial Building as a community space.”

Board of Trustees President Stoney Brook stated, “This First Friday event is extremely compatible with the mission statement of the Veterans Memorial Building and fits our vision of how to reintegrate our veterans back into our community in a positive manner.”

Dave Ramos, Army Veteran and Board member stated, “The veteran community in particular has stories and experiences unique to their service that, if left untouched, will fade. The Veteran Memorial Building’s participation in First Friday is a perfect avenue for our community and its Service Members to share their stories, their voices, their emotions, and their innermost intimate feelings with their works of art. This can not only bridge the gap between the civilian and military populations, this can bring about true artistic healing.”

The planning team is excited about the opportunity to bring veterans and non-veterans together to create an engaging and inspiring event. Through cooperation of various veterans’ organizations and community members, the team hopes to bring the community together in new ways.

This event provides an opportunity for the community to rediscover the asset of the Veteran’s Memorial Building while enjoying a wealth of artistic performance. First Friday at the VMB is sure to be an evening full of authentic expression, social opportunity, and inspirational festivities.