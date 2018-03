On the night of Friday 3/9/18, the Aptos Little League fell victim to thieves. This Polaris 4 wheel ATV was stolen from this non-profit community organization that benefits more than 400 children. Please assist us in returning this ATV to Aptos Little League.

If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 831-471-1121 or the tip line at 831-454-7631.