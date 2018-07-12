Assemblyman to Speak at County DUI Symposium

Janus of Santa Cruz will host the Santa Cruz County DUI (Driving under the influence) Symposium on Wednesday, July 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hotel Paradox, located at 611 Ocean Street in Santa Cruz. Registration is free but seating is limited.

Topics to be covered at the Santa Cruz County DUI Symposium include DUI statistics, prevention efforts, education, and effective DUI countermeasures.

The event features keynote speaker, CA Assemblyman Mark Stone and includes presentations from local and regional stakeholders, including Santa Cruz County Judge Denine Guy, SCPD Detective Eileen Fincutter, MADD Program Specialist Cara Houck, DMV Driver Competency & Safety Projects Unit Research Manager Ainsley Mitchum, Chief of Substance Use Disorder Services Shaina Zura, and more.

“This is an important issue facing our community,” says Jaime Campos, Director of Operations at Janus of Santa Cruz. “The speakers will provide critical information and statistics about DUI and address a range of solutions being implemented in Santa Cruz County and around the state.”

Lunch will be provided at the event and continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be awarded to CCAPP/CADTP counselors, BBS-licensed clinicians and nurses. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2021252444789974/ to register.

For over 40 years, Janus of Santa Cruz has provided compassionate and effective substance use disorder (SUD) treatment while guiding thousands of people toward wellness and recovery. For more information about Janus of Santa Cruz, visit www.janussc.org