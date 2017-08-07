18th Annual Scotts Valley Show Joined By Cops N Rodders Car Show — August 19 & 20

Now in its 18th year, the Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival is partnering again with the Scotts Valley Cops ‘N Rodders Car show that guarantees fun for the whole family to enjoy!

To kick-off the festival on Saturday, the Scotts Valley Police Department will escort the parade of classic cars that will begin at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and will cruise along through the Capitola esplanade up to the beautiful Skypark in Scotts Valley.

To celebrate the Chamber’s 60th Anniversary we are going retro to 1957 by adding Vintage Airstreams and Tear Drop Trailers along with the 100+ vintage classic cars to peruse with morning mimosas to celebrate 60 years!

Award-winning wineries being featured this year are: Kissed By An Angel, Partage Winery, Skov Winery, Armitage Wines, 37th Parallel, Hallcrest Vineyards, Surf City Ciders, Pelican Ranch Winery, Wargin Wines and Heart O’ the Mountain.

Microbreweries and Ciders that will be on tap will be: Steel Bonnet Brewery, Discretion Brewing, Santa Cruz Ale Works, New Bohemia Brewing, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing, Rider Cider, Pour Taproom, Corralitos Brewing Co. and Otis McCallister’s “The Good Cider”

Live entertainment will be performing throughout the weekend from: Lyin I’s Eagles Tribute Band, The Joint Chiefs, Aftershock, Ribsys Nickel, Santa Cruz Circus Arts, and more!

Sunday is Bring-Your-Dog Day! Phil Gomez of KSBW will be present to participate as the contest emcee for the amusing and entertaining pet/owner look alike, pet costume, and tricks competition. Dog adoptions from Peace of Mind Dog Rescue and SPCA. Free Nail Clippings, a Raffle and useful dog resource information. Scotts Valley Police will provide a K-9 demonstration.

The enormous Kids Fun Zone will feature Spider Mountain climbing tower with a giant vertical drop slide, petting zoo, and Arts & Crafts. Parents and children alike will be “wowed” as we follow “The Bubble Lady” to “Bubble Land” and participate in incredible musically enhanced bubble adventures! All proceeds benefit the Scotts Valley Education Foundation.

Indulge on enticing culinary creations from food vendors, Hindquarter Bar & Grill, Raw Chakra, Big Bite Cheese Steaks, Cafe Carlos, Sophia’s Kitchen, Conscious Creations, Rita’s Italian Ice, La Sofrita’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, Habanero’s Grille, Mr. Falafel, Hidden Fortress Coffee Roasting. The popular food trucks Aunt Lali’s Mobile Cafe, Kona Hawaiian Saved Ice, Saucey’z, Uncle Ro’s Woodfired Pizza and Ate3one on Sunday only.

Other fun happenings to experience is getting a Henna tattoo for the ladies and for the men, treat your mane of manliness to making your own personal Beard Oil from the Perfumer’s Apprentice.

Admission is always FREE! Wine/Beer Tasting Kits can be purchased in advance online at www.brownpapertickets.com

For more information, visit www.svart fest.com