Art Wine & Beer Festival Kick-Off Party

“Taste of Scotts Valley” 2017

Thursday, July 13 from 6-8 p.m.

The Scotts Valley Chamber is celebrating its 60th Anniversary and going vintage by turning back the clock to 1957! Come theme-dressed in Sock-Hop attire (Poodle skirts, Saddle Shoes, White T’s and your Chuck Taylor’s for an evening of 50’s entertainment by professional disc jockey, Jack Crawford of Music Now. Take home a photo memento of your trip back in time by Jesse Gabriel’s Photography Booth.

Nosh on tasty bites from local restaurants from all around the county such as Ambrosia Indian Bistro, the Turkey Boat, Bruno’s BBQ, Mint Living & Fine Bites, the Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley Hilton, Taqueria Los Gallos, Mountain Mikes, Café Hanna, Mickey’s Catering in the 831, and KISS Catering which recently opened in Scotts Valley. Ashby Confections will be making their fine chocolates to pair nicely with the wine.

You will also have a chance to meet and mingle with many of the 100+ artists, who have each donated a piece of their work to make it the most incredible raffle you have ever seen – all in the largest ballroom at the recently renovated Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley Hilton.

This is your chance to enjoy a premier wine and beer tasting event that includes ten wineries all in the same location. Award winning wines that will be poured include Armitage Wines, 37th Parallel, Hallcrest Vineyards, Kissed By An Angel, Surf City Ciders, Skov Winery, Partage Winery, Pelican Ranch Winery, and Wargin Wines.

Hand crafted brew will be on tap from Steel Bonnet Brewery and Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing Co. The Flavor Apprentice will be on hand again this year to serve their specialty flavored margaritas.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 13 from 6-8pm for the “Taste of Scotts Valley” at the Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley Hilton. This is the Kick-off Party for the 2017 Scotts Valley Art Wine & Beer Festival held in August.

Tickets for “Taste of Scotts Valley” can be purchased in advance or at the Door for $35, which includes a 2017 festival glass. Pre-sale Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com

The Scotts Valley Art, Wine and Beer Festival is a two-day event held in a beautiful open park setting on the expansive lawn at Skypark in Scotts Valley. In addition to the fabulous art, there is delicious cuisine, live music, huge kid zone, 3 stages, & the Cops N’ Rodders Vintage Car Show in which over 180 cars and vintage trailers will be on display. New this year are vintage trailers both Saturday & Sunday, hosted by the Scotts Valley Police Department.

2017 festival dates: August 19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. & August 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit svartfest.com.