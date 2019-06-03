Art, Wine & Beer Fest Welcomes Past & Future Volunteers!

Planning for the 2019 Scotts Valley Art Wine & Beer Festival is well underway. We are calling for volunteers to help make this year’s event a success! Volunteer shifts will begin early on Friday, August 16 to help with the even set up. Specifically, setting up tables and booths for the artists and wineries on the field. We also need a team of volunteers to help on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 during the main event.

Volunteers Shifts include the following areas:

Festival set up (Friday)

Registration and meet and greet tables

Festival and artist booth assistants.

Parking Lot Assistance

Kid Zone

Cops N Rodder’s Car Show (Sat. only)

Doggy Day (Sunday only)

Tear Down (Sunday afternoon)

If you are interested in a leadership role or have past festival experience and would like to volunteer for a specific role, please note that in the additional comment sections.

All volunteers will receive:

Festival T-Shirt

Food and Drinks during your shift.

Volunteers over 21 will receive a festival glass and drink ticket

Invitation to Volunteer Appreciation Party!

Please sign up as soon as possible so we can begin building our team!

Thank you in advance for volunteering for the most popular and the largest summer festival in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

•••

For more information: BrendaGeorge@sbcglobal.net